Could iPhone assembler Foxconn be planning 8,600 jobs in NC?

Chinese smartphone assembler Foxconn could be the first company to benefit from a proposed North Carolina incentive program for massive job creation.
N.C. House Speaker Tim Moore said Thursday the state is on the cusp of landing a major industry that would employ 8,600 people in one facility. The incentive – a provision in the state budget sent to Gov. Roy Cooper – says a a company that invests more than $4 billion and creates at least 5,000 jobs in the state can qualify for a refund of its tax bill for up to 25 years, doubling existing incentive awards. (Current law allows up to 20 years, but the most the state has awarded is 12 years.)
Moore did not name the company or identify the industry that is in line for the new incentive.
Reuters, the international news service, reported Thursday that Foxconn is considering North Carolina and other states for a $10 billion display-making manufacturing plant. Foxconn will announce the site in July, according to Reuters, and is also considering Wisconsin, Ohio, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
The Taiwanese company is not simply planning to build a factory in the United States, but to move its entire supply chain here, Foxconn CEO Terry Gou said at a shareholders meeting Thursday. FoxConn assembles iPhones and other smartphone devices in China, where it employs a million people, Reuters said.
Foxconn already has operations in Pennsylvania and is considering that state as its lead candidate for its U.S. site, according to an Associated Press story. The AP did not list North Carolina as one of the states Foxconn is considering.
Foxconn is not the only foreign-based manufacturer planning a major expansion in this country. Infosys, a global technology consulting firm, said in May it plans to hire 10,000 American workers at four sites it calls technology and innovation hubs. The company said the first site would by in Indianapolis, where expects to create 2,000 jobs by 2021, but has not announced the other three locations.
