Where NC falls in America’s top business states

North Carolina remains the No. 5 state in America for business, according to results of a study released Tuesday.
It marks the second straight year the Tarheel state pulled the No. 5 spot in CNBC’s annual countdown of “America’s Top States for Business.”
Ten weighted scoring categories and 66 metrics were used for this year’s ranking. The categories, in order of most weighted to least, are workforce, infrastructure, cost of doing business, economy, quality of life, technology and innovation, education, business friendliness, access to capital, and cost of living.
North Carolina trails No. 1 Washington, No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Minnesota and No. 4 Texas in the ranking. The top two spots will be announced Tuesday afternoon.
North Carolina landed in the top-10 nationwide in cost of doing business (9), workforce (7), technology and innovation (6), business friendliness (8), and access to capital (9).
Cuts in school spending, the report said, dropped North Carolina to 32nd for education and 28th for quality of life.
Business and events that previously boycotted the state over HB2 have started to return.
“Despite the repeal of the state's controversial ‘bathroom bill,’ it is still 1 of only 5 states with no antidiscrimination laws for non-disabled people,” the Top States team wrote.
The report also noted North Carolina’s unemployment rate is 4.5 percent; Wal-Mart is its largest employer, and the top industry is professional and business services.
