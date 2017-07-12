Video: Agents raided VisionQuest Wealth Management on E. Hargett St. in downtown Raleigh Wednesday. They would only say that they were gathering evidence related to a federal indictment. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com
July 12, 2017 3:36 PM

FBI agents use search warrants to target wealth management firm in downtown Raleigh

By Thomasi McDonald

RALEIGH

Federal Bureau of Investigation agents executed a series of search warrants at a wealth management firm in downtown Raleigh on Wednesday, a spokeswoman with the agency confirmed.

Passersby saw FBI agents carting boxes out of VisionQuest Wealth Management at 112 East Hargett St. The company, which also has offices in Charlotte and Richmond, Va., bills itself as “a boutique wealth management firm that caters to a limited number of individuals, families, and businesses.”

FBI spokeswoman Shelley Lynch said VisionQuest has been the target of an ongoing investigation and that sealed search warrants were used to seize potential evidence from the business.

Lynch declined to discuss the nature of the federal investigation or how long it had been going on.

Thomasi McDonald

