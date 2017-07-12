Target’s Chapel Hill store ready for students

A “small-format” Target is opening in downtown Chapel Hill next week as part of the company’s push to reach college students by opening smaller stores near university campuses. Shoppers can stock their carts at the Target at 123 W. Franklin St. starting on July 19. The grand opening (when Target’s giving away 1000 reusable shopping bags) is July 23.
The roughly 21,000-square-foot store will have groceries including fresh produce, beer and wine, home goods like sheets and bath towels, tech accessories like earbuds and phone cases, clothing, toiletries and more.
The store will also have a CVS pharmacy and Starbucks and customers will be able to pick up items ordered online and shipped to the store.
A typical Target store is more than six times the size of a small-format Target. The company is opening nine smaller stores next week and plans to open a small-format Target in Raleigh – on Hillsborough Street across from N.C. State University – by November.
The goal is to have 130 small-format Targets by 2019, Target spokeswoman Kristy Welker said. Right now, Target has about 30 of the smaller stores.
The Chapel Hill Target is in Carolina Square, a new mixed-use building on Franklin Street, near the intersection with Columbia Street, across from restaurants Lime & Basil and Crepe Traditions on Franklin Street. The Carolina Square development has 159,000 square feet of office space, 42,000 square feet of retail space and 246 apartments, according to the company’s website.
