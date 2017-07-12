Harris Teeter closing store at High House Crossing in Cary

Harris Teeter is closing its store at High House Crossing in Cary.
The store, which has 57 employees, will close on Sept. 16, according to a company announcement. Employees will have the opportunity to transfer to other stores in the area. The company owns eight other stores in Cary, including a store 1 1/2 miles from the High House location.
The Matthews-based grocery chain, which is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., said in an email that the closure of the 20-year-old store was a strategic decision, but gave no further details.
The competition in the Triangle grocery market has intensified over the past few years as new supermarket brands are attracted to the fast-growing Triangle.
Publix now has two stores in Cary and plans for more. Wegmans has also announced plans for two stores in Cary. And the recent acquisition of Whole Foods by Amazon adds another level of uncertainty to the mix.
Some of the area’s top grocery chains are already seeing their market shares eroding as a result of new competition, according to Chain Store Guide.
Three of the top four grocers in the Raleigh market – Walmart Supercenter, Food Lion and Kroger – lost market share from 2014 to 2016 while Sam’s Club, Costco and Publix posted gains.
To prepare for the competition Harris Teeter has added home delivery services, including for beer and wine, and some locations have added fuel centers selling gasoline.
Harris Teeter opened 10 stores in 2016 and expects to open six new locations in North and South Carolina and Maryland this year.
