Is $1M enough to get Infosys to put its tech hub in Raleigh? We’ll find out Tuesday.

Gov. Roy Cooper is scheduled on Tuesday morning to announce the Wake County site where technology firm Infosys will employ 2,000 workers at a planned Technology and Innovation Hub.

The announcement will come two months after the India-based company said it plans to develop the complex and hire the workers over the next five years. And it will come a week after the Raleigh City Council approved a $1 million financial incentive package for Infosys, to be awarded only if the company selects the city as its next site.

Other potential sites could include Cary and Morrisville. Last week officials in both towns said recruiting Infosys was an active project.

Infosys plans to develop four such technology hubs in the United States to train and advise its corporate clients in the financial services, industrial manufacturing, insurance and pharmaceutical industries. The Wake County hub will focus on cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, big data and cloud applications.

The positions it will hire for include software developers, analysts and digital architects. But the firm also hires people with backgrounds in the humanities to develop the optimum “client experience” for its technological applications.

The new jobs will pay $72,146 on average, nearly $20,000 a year more than the Wake County average wage.

The company also will invest $8.7 million in equipment and real-estate improvements for its technology hub.

Infosys employs more than 200,000 people worldwide, including about 27,000 in the United States and about 1,200 in Raleigh, Charlotte and other parts of North Carolina. The North Carolina workers are embedded with clients throughout the state.