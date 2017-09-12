Infosys picks Brier Creek for 2,000-worker tech hub

Global technology consulting giant Infosys has chosen a vacant office in Brier Creek as a site that could employ 2,000 workers within five years.

The company announced the Raleigh site Tuesday morning amid an assemblage of dignitaries that included Gov. Roy Cooper. Infosys is starting out by leasing half the building’s 121,000 square feet, enough space to accommodate 500 employees.

Infosys will spend the next several months preparing and outfitting the building. It expects employees to move in sometime in early 2018, said Infosys president Ravi Kumar. Over the next two years, the company will assess whether it will hire all 2,000 workers at the Legacy at Brier Creek site, develop multiple sites in the city or consolidate its Raleigh workforce at another site, Kumar said.

The planned Technology and Innovation Hub will house Infosys workers paid $72,146 on average, nearly $20,000 a year more than the Wake County average wage. The positions it will hire for include software developers, analysts and digital architects. But the firm also hires people with backgrounds in the humanities to develop the optimum “client experience” for its technological applications.

Infosys is already hiring in Raleigh and has hired about 1,200 in the United States since announcing in May that it plans to hire 10,000 in this country at four Technology and Innovation Hubs.

The Raleigh hub will be used to train Infosys clients from the entire United States, not just from North Carolina, Kumar said. He said the Raleigh hub will likely specialize in data analytics, because N.C. State University offers a master’s degree in that field.

The Raleigh City Council has already approved a $1 million financial incentive package for Infosys, contingent on the company’s selection as the city as its next site. Kumar said Raleigh was always a first choice, because of the city’s proximity to technology talent and to an international airport. The company’s preferred three sites were all in Raleigh.

Kumar said the incentive package was an “important consideration” but not decisive in the company’s decision.

Infosys plans to develop four such technology hubs in the United States to train and advise its corporate clients in the financial services, industrial manufacturing, insurance and pharmaceutical industries.

The company also will invest $8.7 million in equipment and real-estate improvements for its technology hub.

Infosys employs more than 200,000 people worldwide, including about 27,000 in the United States and about 1,200 in Raleigh, Charlotte and other parts of North Carolina. The North Carolina workers are embedded with clients throughout the state.