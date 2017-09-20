A screenshot of the baby registry email Amazon sent to customers Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017.
Business

‘This is salt on the wound.’ Amazon gift emails are painful for some.

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

September 20, 2017 11:50 AM

Emails that Amazon sent in error Tuesday, informing many customers that someone had bought items on their baby registries, were irrelevant or merely disappointing to some people.

But for others, such as a woman identifying herself on Twitter as Julia Claire, the email was “salt on the wound.”

She has no baby registry and no one sent her a gift, she tweeted — but she has had two miscarriages.

The emails were addressed to “Amazon Customer” and told the recipients, “A gift is on the way.” They also included a link for people to view their thank-you list.

“A technical glitch caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert e-mail earlier today,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Verge. “We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”

The emails didn’t hit as close to home for everyone. Some joked that Amazon was revealing news before spouses got the chance.

Recipients received follow-up emails from Amazon with a subject line “Oops! We’re sorry, we made a mistake.”

In a response on Facebook, Ashlyn Montgomery said the email “was more than just an ‘Oops!’ for her and others. She said she still has an active Amazon registry for a baby delivered stillborn five months ago.

“This Oops! email was a punch in the gut and I know for a fact I’m not the only person who felt that way,” Montgomery wrote. “Mistakes happen – I get that, but this mistake needed a much kinder apology for something that is such a sensitive issue when it comes to infertility and loss.”

Others shared Montgomery’s sentiments.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

