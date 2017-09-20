‘This is salt on the wound.’ Amazon gift emails are painful for some.

Emails that Amazon sent in error Tuesday, informing many customers that someone had bought items on their baby registries, were irrelevant or merely disappointing to some people.
But for others, such as a woman identifying herself on Twitter as Julia Claire, the email was “salt on the wound.”
She has no baby registry and no one sent her a gift, she tweeted — but she has had two miscarriages.
Pro tip @amazon & @amazonregistry Don't send infertile women who've miscarried notices for gifts for a baby registry they don't have. 1/2— Julia Claire (@Juliacsk) September 19, 2017
The emails were addressed to “Amazon Customer” and told the recipients, “A gift is on the way.” They also included a link for people to view their thank-you list.
“A technical glitch caused us to inadvertently send a gift alert e-mail earlier today,” an Amazon spokesperson told The Verge. “We apologize for any confusion this may have caused.”
The emails didn’t hit as close to home for everyone. Some joked that Amazon was revealing news before spouses got the chance.
Soooooo, are you sending me a pack n play for my dog or nah? @amazon #amazonbabyregistry pic.twitter.com/sCSjCCeSW5— Chelsea Love (@C_Love913) September 20, 2017
Recipients received follow-up emails from Amazon with a subject line “Oops! We’re sorry, we made a mistake.”
Amazon has now emailed me to let me know that I am not, in fact, pregnant. pic.twitter.com/m2TGfr9K7c— Kate Ward (@kateward) September 20, 2017
In a response on Facebook, Ashlyn Montgomery said the email “was more than just an ‘Oops!’ for her and others. She said she still has an active Amazon registry for a baby delivered stillborn five months ago.
“This Oops! email was a punch in the gut and I know for a fact I’m not the only person who felt that way,” Montgomery wrote. “Mistakes happen – I get that, but this mistake needed a much kinder apology for something that is such a sensitive issue when it comes to infertility and loss.”
Others shared Montgomery’s sentiments.
@amazon After having a miscarriage on Monday, your fake baby registry email was very hurtful. Small mistakes can have a huge impact.— kelly jo (@KJTLamb) September 20, 2017
