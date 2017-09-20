Duke researchers say they have a breakthrough in treating brain cancer

Duke University cancer researchers said Wednesday they have produced compelling research that shows a patient’s own immune system can be used to attack brain cancer cells.
The latest research confirms results Duke’s scientists have previously reported in experimental trials with brain cancer patients: Some patients have experienced dramatic shrinkage of brain tumors and remission of their cancer. Brain tumors are among the most aggressive forms of cancer with low survival rates; historically patients been treated with surgery, radiation and chemotherapy.
If the results, published Wednesday in the journal Science Translational Medicine, are further confirmed by additional tests and studies, they could ultimately lead to the development of personalized medications that would turn many forms of cancer into a manageable condition, like diabetes or HIV, said Matthias Gromeier, the lead researcher on the project and a neurosurgery professor at Duke Cancer Institute’s Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center.
“We are starting to show that our drug can prolong survival rates in brain tumor patients,” Gromeier said. “That’s the hope – controlling the tumor.”
Duke is among a number of leading research institutions nationwide making progress in developing cancer treatments that are expected to replace current treatment methods, which have toxic side effects and uncertain results. Broadly described as immunotherapy, the new wave of treatments train the patient’s immune system to detect cancer, which is difficult to recognize by disease-hunting defender cells because cancer is an extension of the patient’s body, not a foreign invader.
In February, UNC-Chapel Hill cancer researchers reported findings in Science Translational Medicine that showed engineered human stem cells can be trained to identify cancer cells and travel toward them. The engineered stem cells could be used as delivery mechanisms that carry a deadly payload of medications targeting the cancer cells without affecting healthy human tissue.
Duke’s researchers are deploying a genetically modified polio virus that does not harm patients but gravitates toward cancerous formations. According to the Duke study, the virus identifies the tumors for the immune system, and activates the immune system to launch an attack.
The modified poliovirus, developed by Gromeier in 1994, received breakthrough therapy designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration last year, indicating it shows greater promise than current treatments and merits priority consideration in the regulatory review process.
Until they conducted their most recent study, which took more than three years to complete, Duke researchers had surmised the effects of their experimental treatment but lacked direct proof, because they could not take pathology brain samples from living patients. In this study, the researchers tested their hypothesis on mice infected with melanoma and on human tissue in laboratories.
“The virus can start an immune response, and we hope the immune system can eradicate the cancer,” Gromeier said.
Gromeier said Duke researchers are still several years away from applying for FDA approval to make their treatment available to the public. Their first clinical trial, began in 2012, was designed to show the treatment is safe, and was tested on about 60 patients, but it did not prevent all the enrolled patients from succumbing to brain cancer.
Gromeier and his team are now enrolling patients in another clinical trial, are planning a clinical trial for children with brain tumors, and eventually plan to test the therapy at other hospitals, one of the steps required to demonstrate the treatment is successful under a variety of circumstances.
