Swedish company Höganäs opens a division headquarters in Cary with plans to hire 100

Swedish research and manufacturing company Höganäs AB opened a new office in Cary Wednesday in an expansion of its environmental sector.
Cary will serve as the global headquarters for Business Area Environmental, a division of Höganäs that aims to improve water purification and soil remediation techniques, said Rask-Lindholm Ulrika, vice president for communications. Höganäs plans to hire 100 employees over the next two years at its site on Weston Parkway.
Based in Höganäs, Sweden, the company makes products for industrial and environmental applications and is the world’s largest producer of powdered metals.
“We believe that metal powder is both a sustainable and cost-efficient answer to the needs of cleaning both water and soil in today’s society,” Ulrika said.
At the new Cary location, Höganäs will lead the global commercialization of its Cleanit® technology, which uses highly porous iron particles to remove contaminants such as heavy metals from water and soil. This process has been shown to help rid groundwater and drinking water of contaminants like hexavalent chromium, arsenic, selenium, phosphates and radioactive isotopes.
Ulrika explained that Höganäs produces the metal powder in Cleanit® through a facility in Niagara Falls powered by hydroelectric energy. After the metal is used, it can be washed and reused or melted to create a new metal powder, making the process entirely sustainable.
She noted that Cleanit® also requires less energy than competing technologies and does not use any water.
“All of this addresses current challenges in society,” Ulrika said. “We want to be part of making the world a better place.”
Höganäs relocated the environmental unit from Johnstown, Pennsylvania, as it needed more room to expand its water treatment operations. Avinash Gore, president of Business Area Environmental, said in a press release that the company was attracted to Cary because of its climate and affordability, along with the availability of international flightsat RDU and proximity to research universities.
“We came here and we said ‘this is where we want to be,’ ” Gore said. “We love Cary already – it’s a beautiful place.”
Twelve employees relocated from the Johnstown site to Cary, and seven were recently hired. The company also has immediate plans to add six more to support sales and technology.
In total, the new site will have up to 100 people working with sales, administration, research and development and lab services, Ulrika explained. She said Höganäs does not disclose average salary data. It has not received N.C. job development incentives.
