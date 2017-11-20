It’s not just downtown Raleigh anymore – high-end condos are spreading across Triangle

A Raleigh-based homebuilder is expanding its high-end condominium collection with four new projects.
It’s a sign that the condo market is robust around the Triangle, and not just in downtown Raleigh luxury towers. The condos, ranging in price from $400,000 to $600,000, come amid concerns that there is not enough affordable housing as the region grows.
Ashton Woods Raleigh has projects going in Cary, Durham and Raleigh, adding to nine communities it has previously developed.
Following the housing bubble burst in 2008, developers began reviving the local condo market last year with modest pricing. This year has seen additional projects with higher prices.
Here’s a look at the four Ashton projects:
▪ GlenPark in Cary has prices ranging from the low $400,000s. There is a choice of two home plans, with designs at more than 2,700 square feet. Five of the planned 50 homes have been sold. It is close to the center of Cary.
▪ Ridgefield Farms in Cary homes start at more than half a million dollars and, depending on the design, go up to $549,000 and up to 5,503 square feet, with seven bathrooms and five and a half bathrooms. So far, 11 of the expected 71 homes have been sold. The community is set in a wooded area the developer describes as looking like a retreat.
▪ The Hamptons at Umstead is off Ebenezer Church Road in West Raleigh near the state park. Several designs are available and prices begin in the low $600,000s. Reservations are being accepted.
▪ The Terraces at Ellis Crossing in Durham is still in the planning stages but will offer a variety of “terrace-style” homes. Prices and specific details are still in the works. Sales are projected to begin near the end of this year.
Ashton Woods Raleigh is the Triangle division of one of the largest homebuilders in the nation. It recently named Jay Gillilan as division president and Mike Reynolds as vice president of land acquisitions.
