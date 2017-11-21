More Videos

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 2:08

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

Pause
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Take a sneak peak inside Lidl 1:01

Take a sneak peak inside Lidl

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country 1:47

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country

CSX announced plans in 2016 to build major container hub near Rocky Mount 6:31

CSX announced plans in 2016 to build major container hub near Rocky Mount

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 2:56

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare 0:55

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare

  • Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

    The Research Triangle Regional Partnership, which is an association of economic developers, hopes this video they produced promoting life in the Triangle will help woo Amazon to the area.

The Research Triangle Regional Partnership, which is an association of economic developers, hopes this video they produced promoting life in the Triangle will help woo Amazon to the area. Research Triangle Regional Partnership
The Research Triangle Regional Partnership, which is an association of economic developers, hopes this video they produced promoting life in the Triangle will help woo Amazon to the area. Research Triangle Regional Partnership

Business

CNBC picks North Carolina for Amazon’s HQ2. Now if it only had a map.

By Craig Jarvis

cjarvis@newsobserver.com

November 21, 2017 10:44 AM

UPDATED 37 MINUTES AGO

CNBC has taken its turn at guessing where the new Amazon headquarters will land.

And the winner is: Raleigh-Durham, Charlotte, Greensboro and High Point. Yes, all of them.

North Carolina submitted four proposals for the second headquarters, which includes those regions and Hickory on its own. (Hickory earned a C- in the survey, while the mouthful of North Carolina cities collectively earned a B, the highest grade.

The business news network came up with the rankings by meshing its 2017 top states for business and Census data.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

More Videos

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 2:08

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

Pause
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Take a sneak peak inside Lidl 1:01

Take a sneak peak inside Lidl

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country 1:47

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country

CSX announced plans in 2016 to build major container hub near Rocky Mount 6:31

CSX announced plans in 2016 to build major container hub near Rocky Mount

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 2:56

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare 0:55

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare

  • This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

    Two weeks after Charlotte officials shipped a custom-made wooden box to Amazon in Seattle, they said Thursday that the materials inside emphasized the city’s appeal to millennials, “edgy” vibe and appealing lifestyle. This is the video they pitched.

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

Two weeks after Charlotte officials shipped a custom-made wooden box to Amazon in Seattle, they said Thursday that the materials inside emphasized the city’s appeal to millennials, “edgy” vibe and appealing lifestyle. This is the video they pitched.

Yes, CNBC does realize that it’s hedging its bets by predicting half the metropolitan parts of the state will win. It credits an admirable workforce and “a heritage of innovating dating back to the Wright Brothers.”

Work against those cities are the lack of mass transportation and “a nagging lack of inclusiveness” (i.e., the legacy of House Bill 2 prohibiting protections for LGBT people). “North Carolina repealed the most controversial parts of its so-called bathroom bill, but it still lacks statewide protections against discrimination and expressly bars them at the local level,” CNBC says.

A CNBC reporter sat down with Gov. Roy Cooper on Monday to ask about that. Cooper said moving beyond HB2 and his election a year ago demonstrates to the business, sports and entertainment industries that North Carolina is a welcoming state.

“We’re sending a strong message we’ve taken big step,” Cooper said. “That’s why these companies have come back on my assurances that North Carolina is moving in the right direction.”

The CNBC grades were based on Amazon’s four criteria: A region of more than 1 million people, a stable and friendly business environment, the ability to attract and retain talented workers, and creativity in proposing locations for the project.

North Carolina’s high scoring regions received A+ on population, C+ on stability, C- on talent and B- on location.

Receiving a B- overall are Atlanta, Washington, D.C. and Virginia and Austin/Houston/Dallas and Seatle for some reason (it’s headquarters is already there).

The Economic Development Partnership of N.C., a public-private entity, and the state Department of Commerce have hired an advertising agency to market the state to Amazon. It is part of a broader promotional campaign that the state is spending about $92,000 on for transit ads, digital ads, social media, public relations and T-shirts.

Amazon is promising to spend $5 billion and employ 50,000 people over time.

More Videos

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 2:08

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

Pause
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Take a sneak peak inside Lidl 1:01

Take a sneak peak inside Lidl

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country 1:47

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country

CSX announced plans in 2016 to build major container hub near Rocky Mount 6:31

CSX announced plans in 2016 to build major container hub near Rocky Mount

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 2:56

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare 0:55

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare

  • Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

    The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around.

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

The Amazon U.S. fulfillment network consists of more than 50 fulfillment centers, over 20 sortation centers and more than 90,000 full-time employees. Have a look around.

Amazon

Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon 2:08

Video gives glimpse into the Triangle's pitch to Amazon

Pause
A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness 1:57

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center 1:05

Take a sneak peek inside an Amazon fulfillment center

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon 5:31

This video is how Charlotte pitched itself to Amazon

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers 1:35

In 90 Seconds: Thanksgiving 2017, by the numbers

Take a sneak peak inside Lidl 1:01

Take a sneak peak inside Lidl

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country 1:47

Triangle doctor named one of the best in the country

CSX announced plans in 2016 to build major container hub near Rocky Mount 6:31

CSX announced plans in 2016 to build major container hub near Rocky Mount

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer 2:56

Polio virus trial shows promise for brain cancer

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare 0:55

5 steps to staying covered under Obamacare

  • A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

    More than 90 million people take advantage of Black Friday deals, undeterred by the fact that more people are injured or killed in shopping-related accidents than by sharks each year. Here’s a lighthearted look at the madness of Black Friday shopping at stores nationwide.

A lighthearted look at Black Friday madness

View More Video