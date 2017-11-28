Giving Tuesday is ‘leftist’ idea, conservative think tank says

If you’re thinking of donating to charity today, a North Carolina-based conservative group is suggesting you think twice.
The Civitas Institute, a Raleigh think tank, distributed a fundraising email Monday night that urges people to carefully consider the motivation for their donations on “Giving Tuesday,” the Tuesday after Thanksgiving during which companies and nonprofits encourage people to donate to charitable causes.
Francis De Luca, outgoing president of Civitas, in the email criticizes the “guilt” associated with what he called a “leftist idea.”
“While giving to charity is good and noble, being ‘guilted’ into giving to charity is not, and that's what #givingtuesday is all about: transforming ‘giving’ into ‘giving back,’” De Luca wrote.
“The phrase ‘give-back’ comes from the leftist idea that individuals can’t achieve success on their own; that successful people must have taken advantage of others to get where they are; and that they have an obligation to ‘return’ some of their wealth to those they took it from,” he continued. “The Left has used this idea as a fundraising tactic for decades.”
He added that Civitas represents conservatives who believe “the fruits of our labor are ours to do with what we please, and our choice to support a cause we believe in is not made out of guilt or obligation.”
Giving Tuesday is one of several days after Thanksgiving wherein Americans are encouraged to open their wallets.
There’s Black Friday, when stores traditionally cut prices on gift-worthy items. There’s “Small Business Saturday,” when shoppers are encouraged to support smaller, local retailers. Giving Tuesday follows Cyber Monday, which is like Black Friday – but the deals are promoted on companies’ websites.
Giving Tuesday appears to have been started in 2012 by the 92nd Street Y, which claims on its website to promote “individual and family development and participation in civic life within the context of Jewish values and American pluralism.”
Many national and international organizations now participate in Giving Tuesday, from The Gates Foundation to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. Many groups, including the food bank, have partnered with corporations that will match donations on Tuesday only.
The Civitas email drew a quick rebuke Tuesday morning from NC Policy Watch, a project of the Raleigh-based liberal think tank the N.C. Justice Center. Rob Schofield, the group’s research director, wrote about it in a blog post.
“All a sane person can say in response is: Wow. Just wow,” Schofield wrote. De Luca’s suggestion that people shouldn’t acknowledge “and bear an obligation to their fellow humans is a truly remarkable statement and sadly, precisely what one would expect from a group that champions the presidency of the nation’s crown prince of morally bankrupt greed and malignant narcissism, Donald Trump.”
De Luca, for his part, ended the email by asking for donations, noting that they will be doubled.
“At Civitas, we’ve never said you should support us because ‘you ought to,’” he wrote.
“Instead, we ask that if you share our vision of a future without government barriers to freedom, that you support our work to eliminate those barriers and advance conservative ideas,” he concluded. “I hope you will make a special gift to achieve our shared vision for North Carolina.”
