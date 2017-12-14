The showroom at the Ray Price Harley-Davidson/Triumph dealership in Raleigh. The business has been sold to an Arizona businessman.
The showroom at the Ray Price Harley-Davidson/Triumph dealership in Raleigh. The business has been sold to an Arizona businessman. Brad Zweerink Brad Zweerink
The showroom at the Ray Price Harley-Davidson/Triumph dealership in Raleigh. The business has been sold to an Arizona businessman. Brad Zweerink Brad Zweerink

Business

Ray Price Harley-Davidson dealership is getting a new owner

By John Murawski

jmurawski@newsobserver.com

December 14, 2017 09:42 AM

UPDATED 1 MINUTE AGO

RALEIGH

The city’s 35-year-old Ray Price Harley-Davidson/Triumph dealership, founded by the legendary motorcyclist of the same name, will be sold to an Arizona businessman who operates three Harley-Davidson dealerships in that state.

Arizona motorcycle dealer John Morotti will take over the 48-employee showroom on South Saunders Street in January, with no immediate changes planned. No decision has been made about keeping the Ray Price name.

Price’s store sells 700 motorcycles a year on average, costing up to $35,000 for a high-end bike, and has sold 24,812 since its founding in 1982, said Mark Hendrix, the dealership’s general manager for the past five years who will continue in his role under new ownership. The store has never lost money on an annual basis, and posted just two negative quarters – in 1993 and in 2010, Hendrix added. Financial details of the sale were not disclosed.

“Ray Price built an amazing dealership and family of riders here in Raleigh and across North Carolina. We’re thrilled to continue that heritage,” Morotti said in a statement announcing the sale. “We see the growth of Raleigh as a tremendous opportunity, and we will continue the family’s legacy of education and community service.”

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Price’s name became synonymous with the Harley-Davidson brand in Raleigh. As the host of the popular Bikefest for the past 13 years, the business has brought in thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts to downtown Raleigh and raised thousands of dollars for local charities.

Since Price’s death two years ago at age 78, the business has been operated by his widow Jean, 79, who now plans to retire. Jean Price owned 95 percent of the franchise and Hendrix owned 5 percent.

Price, a Johnston County native and son of a tobacco sharecropper, is in the N.C. Sports Hall of Fame and has received numerous other honors for his feats on high-speed machines. He won 46 national drag racing competitions and set 51 national speed records, and helped modernize the daredevil sport of two-wheeled drag racing.

More Videos

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

Pause
Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC 3:02

Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC

NC mega health care partnership by the numbers 1:52

NC mega health care partnership by the numbers

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 1:08

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage'

Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location 1:25

Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 1:05

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC 1:47

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC

Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks 1:27

Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

  • Raleigh bids farewell to Harley-Davidson dealer Ray Price

    Thousands of motorcyclists and friends came out to pay their last respects to Harley-Davidson dealer and legendary motorcycle racer Ray Price in December 2015. Motorcyclists rode from his dealership on South Saunders St. to Red Hat Amphitheater for services.

Raleigh bids farewell to Harley-Davidson dealer Ray Price

Thousands of motorcyclists and friends came out to pay their last respects to Harley-Davidson dealer and legendary motorcycle racer Ray Price in December 2015. Motorcyclists rode from his dealership on South Saunders St. to Red Hat Amphitheater for services.

Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Known as “The Father of the Funnybike,” Price was the first to use “wheelie bars” in 1974 to prevent 600-horsepower machines from going airborne at breakneck speeds. He also developed the 2-speed semi-automatic racing transmission system in 1978 to replace the clunky 4- and 5-speed manual shifters that drag racers had been using. A speed record Price set in 2002 of 224 mph still stands for that class of bike, Hendrix said.

“I’ve known Ms. Jean and Ray Price for decades,” Morotti’s statement said. “We intend to serve the community with our experience and our passion for motorcycling, forming new friendships and enthusiastic new riders for the next 30 years and beyond.”

John Murawski: 919-829-8932, @johnmurawski

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:34

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

Pause
Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC 3:02

Infosys bringing 2000 jobs to RTP, NC

NC mega health care partnership by the numbers 1:52

NC mega health care partnership by the numbers

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage' 1:08

CEOs describe health care partnership as a 'marriage'

Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location 1:25

Gov. Cooper announces Infosys building location

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 1:05

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC 1:47

CityWell methodist church announces fifth sanctuary protection in NC

Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks 1:27

Starfish takes a stroll on the NC Outer Banks

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all? 1:01

Here are some of the NC references in “Stranger Things.” Have you caught them all?

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine 0:59

Dr. Wendy Sue Swanson on Safety and Efficacy of the MMR Vaccine

  • How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

    UNC Rex Healthcare introduced a new holding area for emergency mental health patients on Dec. 12, 2017. It gets psychiatric patients out of the regular emergency room into a quiet area as they wait, sometime for days, for a bed to open in an appropriate facility.

How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care

View More Video