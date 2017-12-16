More Videos

    Saturday marked the third annual Christmas tea party at the Moore house. Warte and Ronda Moore elaborately decorate their home for their daughter Bazley Grace Moore, her friends and their mothers. Everyone in attendance participates in a different form of community service each year.

Business

Tea, sympathy, manners, Christmas songs on a harp: The Moore family Christmas tea

From staff reports

December 16, 2017 05:21 PM

UPDATED 3 MINUTES AGO

RALEIGH

Answering the door, 6-year-old Bazley Grace Moore and her party guest both took in each other’s party-dress ensembles.

“Hi, Riley, I love your headband,” she said over hugs.

“I love your dress!”

“I love your shoes!”

Her parents, Warte and Ronda Moore, looked on, beaming. It was the beginning of the Moore family’s third annual Christmas tea — proof that while chivalry may or may not be dead, etiquette most assuredly is not.

The Moore family has been hosting these affairs at their lavishly decorated home, not far from Crabtree Valley Mall. Warte Moore, an interior designer, was responsible for much of the Christmas-decoration finery in and around the house.

“As an interior designer,” he said, “it is my joy to deck the halls for the girls.”

As many as 15 girls have attended in years past. Saturday afternoon’s model had a total of 12 adorable young girls ranging in age from 3 to 7 years old, all in dresses festooned with bows and ribbons.

There was a socially conscious craft activity, assembling “Blessing Bags” of staples to give out to homeless people: socks, soap, washcloths and nonperishable food, plus handmade greeting cards by the girls.

But as in years past, the main agenda was to teach the girls the finer points of proper social interactions, Miss Manners-style.

“Tea is a special sweet time when we use gentle kind words and share our best manners,” Ronda Moore announced. “If you don’t have gloves, we have some for you. And we enter how? That’s right, quietly.”

As the girls were seated at tables set with holiday centerpieces, tablecloths, tea cups and snacks, the very personable Bazley Grace demonstrated proper tea-drinking technique: “You have your pinky up, always. Cheers!”

Her mother stood nearby offering etiquette tips, too, including the correct way to fold napkins. And after one girl slurped loudly, Ronda Moore told the girls, “Finish up your cider without the slurping sound.”

The agenda also included story time, a historical explanation of the symbolic meaning of candy canes (this year’s party theme) and a couple of songs Bazley Grace played on the harp. “Carol of the Bells,” from “Home Alone,” was a particular hit.

