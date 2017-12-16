Tea, sympathy, manners, Christmas songs on a harp: The Moore family Christmas tea

More Videos 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care Pause 6:31 CSX announced plans in 2016 to build major container hub near Rocky Mount 2:18 NC State's Keatts: 'I am very disappointed' 1:05 2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 2:22 A "hip-hop" academic? "9th Wonder" (AKA Patrick Douthit) talks about being one 1:15 Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 0:49 NC State football's Doeren, Chubb and team thank the fans 0:54 Chainsaws turn storm debris into wildlife art 3:11 Top 10 plays from a sold-out #7 Greene Central at #10 Kinston boys basketball game 0:16 WRAL promotes its live coverage of the Raleigh Christmas Parade Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A family tradition gives back with grace Saturday marked the third annual Christmas tea party at the Moore house. Warte and Ronda Moore elaborately decorate their home for their daughter Bazley Grace Moore, her friends and their mothers. Everyone in attendance participates in a different form of community service each year. Saturday marked the third annual Christmas tea party at the Moore house. Warte and Ronda Moore elaborately decorate their home for their daughter Bazley Grace Moore, her friends and their mothers. Everyone in attendance participates in a different form of community service each year. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

