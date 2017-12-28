Only one Triangle hospital earns top score in federal ranking

More Videos 1:55 Amazon Prime Now prepares for holiday procrastinators Pause 1:34 How UNC Rex is changing emergency mental health care 1:05 UNC Rex opens new heart center 0:50 What is a liquified natural gas heat exchanger? 1:25 Air travelers are greeted with warm hugs and Christmas music at RDU Airport 5:49 State's Keatts discusses Markell Johnson suspension 1:28 Doeren still mum on Bradley Chubb in Sun Bowl 0:28 Can food stamps cover the costs of a healthy diet 0:28 Sacramento residents pay their taxes early 0:43 Breakfast, lunch and dinner – what's your Durham favorite? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

UNC Rex opens new heart center VIDEO: UNC Rex Health Care is opening a $235 million heart hospital in Raleigh, the North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital. The eight-story, 306,000 square foot facility has 114 patient rooms where 50 heart and vascular specialists will do heart bypasses, vascular surgeries and stent insertions. VIDEO: UNC Rex Health Care is opening a $235 million heart hospital in Raleigh, the North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital. The eight-story, 306,000 square foot facility has 114 patient rooms where 50 heart and vascular specialists will do heart bypasses, vascular surgeries and stent insertions. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com

VIDEO: UNC Rex Health Care is opening a $235 million heart hospital in Raleigh, the North Carolina Heart & Vascular Hospital. The eight-story, 306,000 square foot facility has 114 patient rooms where 50 heart and vascular specialists will do heart bypasses, vascular surgeries and stent insertions. Ethan Hyman ehyman@newsobserver.com