Can beer save Rocky Mount?

HopFly Brewing Company in Rocky Mount HopFly Brewing Company opened at Rocky Mount Mills in November by Triangle native Cameron Shulz. He aims for full-flavored but low-alcohol styles that work at indoor tastings as well as outdoor adventures. HopFly Brewing Company opened at Rocky Mount Mills in November by Triangle native Cameron Shulz. He aims for full-flavored but low-alcohol styles that work at indoor tastings as well as outdoor adventures. Craig Jarvis cjarvis@newsobserver.com

