Nearly half a million smoke alarms recalled because they might not detect smoke

More than 450,000 smoke detectors from a North Carolina-based company have been recalled because of a manufacturer defect that could prevent them from actually detecting smoke.
Kidde in Mebane issued a recall for models PI2010 and PI9010. Model numbers are on the back of the units.
They were sold at Menards, The Home Depot, Walmart and other department, home and hardware stores nationwide and online at Amazon.com, ShopKidde.com and other websites from September 2016 through January 2018 for between $20 and $40.
If you have an affected smoke alarm, you can register for a replacement at: kidde-smoke-alarm-recallusen.expertinquiry.com. You can also call 833-551-7739.
Last year, Kidde recalled 38 million fire extinguishers because a design flaw could lead to them failing to activate during a fire emergency and parts could detach with enough force to pose an impact hazard.
