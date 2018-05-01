The N&O returns to Fayetteville Street in a sleek, new space that reflects digital future

SHARE COPY LINK After 111 years on its Martin Street block, The News & Observer has moved into the heart of downtown Raleigh, a shift of just a few blocks that reflects the company's continuing transition from a traditional newspaper to digital news organization. Casey Toth

