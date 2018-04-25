A home decor store is coming to Cary and Macy's is opening an outlet in Raleigh

North Carolina's first Home Centric store will open May 3 in Cary's Crossroads Plaza .
The store offers name-brand products in furniture, bed and bath, kitchen and home decor.
Home Centric is a new concept from the company that also owns the Burkes Outlet chain.
“Our customers are our top priority, and they have been asking for more options in home essentials and decor,” said Dave Alves, president of Home Centric.
On May 3, Home Centric will offer giveaways to the first 150 customers.
To learn more, go to homecentric.com.
Macy's adding store within a store
Macy's Backstage will open June 2 at Macy's in Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh.
Macy's Backstage, essentially an outlet store within the traditional Macy's, will have 16,300 square feet on the first level.
"If you’re looking for a fashion update, a last-minute gift or a special treat for yourself, your home or your pet, we have you covered," said Michelle Israel, a Macy’s senior vice president.
The store-within-a-store will offer apparel for men, women and children, housewares, home textiles and decor, cosmetics, jewelry, shoes, handbags and active wear.
Macy’s Backstage has its own buying team. This approach allows Backstage to deliver a changing assortment of merchandise at 20 to 80 percent off traditional department store prices, Macy's said in a news release.
App connects homeowners with lawn care pros
GreenPal, an app that connects homeowners with local, vetted lawn care professionals, launched this month in Raleigh and Durham.
Homeowners list their lawns with their service date and lawn care needs. Lawn care pros then bid on their properties. Homeowners select who they want to work with based on a vendor's ratings, reviews and price.
After doing the work, the lawn care pro sends a time-stamped photo to the homeowner, who can pay via the app and set up more appointments.
GreenPal is based in Nashville. To learn more, go to www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-raleigh-nc in Raleigh or www.yourgreenpal.com/local/lawn-care-durham-nc in Durham.
Hwy 55 Burgers comes to Louisburg Road
Hwy 55 Burgers, Shakes & Fries has opened at 8440 Louisburg Road in Raleigh.
The retro-themed diner touts never-frozen burgers, cheesesteaks piled high on steamed hoagies and frozen custard made in house every day.
Brothers Scott and Kevin Prevost own the Louisburg Road eatery. Hours are 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. For more information, call 919-373-8807.
TreeRunner Raleigh adds Junior Park
TreeRunner Raleigh Adventure Park has added a Junior Park for kids.
Located on the campus of the Raleigh-Cary Jewish Community Center, TreeRunner Raleigh offers climbing experiences for most skill levels. For this season, the park has also added four new zip lines.
The Junior Park is designed for children ages 3-7.
In all, the Raleigh park features 13 zip lines and seven aerial challenge trails, each with three levels of difficulty.
Climbers wear harnesses that are doubly secured to safety cables using the park's "always locked on" system of interlocking safety clips. Before venturing onto the trails climbers receive an interactive orientation and practice session.
The park is at 12804 Norwood Road, Raleigh.
For more information, go to treerunnerraleigh.com.
Firehouse Subs opens in Smithfield
If you happen to be in Smithfield, say, shopping at Carolina Premiums Outlets, you have a new place to grab a sandwich.
Firehouse Subs, known for meats and cheeses served on toasted sub rolls, has opened at 515 Outlet Center Drive.
Husband and wife Jeremy and Joy Brewington own the Smithfield franchise.
