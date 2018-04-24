NC State tailgating lots could become home to 174 apartments

Two privately-owned parking lots that have hosted tailgaters near N.C. State's Carter-Finley Stadium for years could become a large apartment project, according to preliminary site plan submitted to the city.
A subsidiary of Athens, Ga.-based Landmark Properties, which specializes in student housing, submitted preliminary plans to the city in January for a 174-unit apartment complex located at 4110 and 4200 Trinity Road.
The plans, which call the project the Station at Raleigh, show a three-story complex that would have 12 one-bedroom units, four three-bedroom units and 158 four-bedroom units, as well as 729 parking spaces. The 174 units would be spread across 21 buildings.
N.C. State's athletic department announced earlier this month that the two lots, known as the Trinity and TX lots, would not be available for this upcoming football season because they were under contract to a buyer.
The announcement that 1,500 parking spaces for game days would be off the market is frustrating some fans, because the deadline to secure priority season tickets and parking with the Wolfpack Club is May 1.
The two parking lots make up more than 18 acres of land and have a total accessed value of more than $4.2 million, according to county records.
Landmark Properties, which owns or manages properties in 21 states, could not immediately be reached for comment.
If it does indeed buy the property, it would be Landmark's second purchase near N.C. State in the past few years. The Georgia developer purchased the old N.C. Equipment Co. building at 3101 West Hillsborough St. near N.C. State's campus in 2016.
Comments