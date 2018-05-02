Thousands of NC doctors are over-prescribing opioids, breaking a new state law

Thousands of North Carolina doctors are breaking a new state law that limits opioid prescriptions for patients using the addictive drugs for the first time, according to the state's largest health insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield, and preliminary data from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services.

The NC STOP Act, enacted June 29 and effective Jan. 1, limits opioid prescriptions to five days for first-time patients with short-term pain, or seven days if the patient had surgery. The law, which is intended to stop patients from getting more opioids than they need, is a response to a grave public health concern that leftover narcotics could be taken recreationally or sold, feeding an opioid epidemic that claimed 12,590 lives in North Carolina between 1999 and 2016.

According to the state health department, more than 16,000 physicians across the state prescribed too many opioids in March alone. The agency presented its preliminary report Tuesday to the staff of the N.C. Medical Board, the state body that licenses and disciplines doctors. While the Medical Board questioned the accuracy of the state's data, the scale of the potential violations took the board by surprise, and it is now scrambling to figure out how to handle the issue.

The March report is the first time that the state DHHS has provided the Medical Board with the names of errant doctors. DHHS is the agency responsible for the state's controlled substance database, but it has been unable to create a report that filters out doctors who may be prescribing the opioids correctly. As a result, it could be months before any medical practitioner is held accountable for violating the law.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

DHHS's report, while statewide, looks at doctors alone. A Blue Cross analysis of all medical practitioners in its commercial plans released Monday shows that about 4,500 doctors, dentists and other medical professionals have written prescriptions exceeding the law's limits between Jan. 1 and April 13. About 9,000 Blue Cross members received the prescriptions, but that data represents just the insurer's commercial plans, which cover 1.3 million people in North Carolina.

"Doctors are writing them, pharmacies are filling them," said Estay Greene, Blue Cross's vice-president of pharmacy programs. "If a prescription is written and you only end up using it for three days, and the doctor wrote it for 30 days, you have 27 days of opioids sitting in your medicine cabinet."

The N.C. Medical Board, which opened 2,500 investigations last year, lacks the staff and resources to investigate tens of thousands of doctors, and does not expect to be ready to start warning or censuring doctors until this fall at the earliest.

"We have this big new law that changes how doctors prescribe for acute pain," said Medical Board spokeswoman Jean Fisher Brinkley. "It turns out it's a bear to enforce."

In April, Blue Cross started electronically blocking prescriptions from being filled beyond seven days. The insurer says the policy blocked more than 1,100 prescriptions and prevented between 25,000 and 30,000 opioid pills from being dispensed to patients in the first two weeks of its implementation. Based on that figure, the company estimates that 225,000 to 275,000 opioid pain killers have been over-prescribed on its commercial plans between Jan. 1 and mid-April.

Questioning the data

The data from both organizations is not precise enough to determine wrongdoing by doctors and will have to be individually assessed, according to the Medical Board.

"Large numbers of the names on that [DHHS] list we would expect to be found to have prescribed appropriately," Brinkley said. "We need a way to generate a report that filters out the appropriate prescribers."

Rep. Greg Murphy, a Republican and urologist from Pitt County who co-sponsored the opioid law, said he expected it would take some time for all doctors to understand the new law, but high numbers reported by Blue Cross don't match his personal experience in talking with doctors and the medical profession's concern about opioid abuses.

"I can't expect everyone to change their prescribing pattern overnight," Murphy said. "Those numbers look very high to me. ... It may not what it's being portended to be."

Blue Cross spokesman Austin Vevurka said the company is confident its data is accurate.

However, Blue Cross acknowledges its data does not present a complete picture. For example: The data, which comes from claims filed by pharmacies, includes acute pain patients, whose prescriptions are limited by the NC STOP Act, along with chronic pain patients, whose prescriptions don't fall under the new law. Including the chronic patients inflates the total, but Blue Cross can't filter the data without reviewing every claim.

At the same time, however, the company could be understating the problem because it excluded all newly enrolled customers from its tally, so that long-term pain patients would not automatically show up as new patients just because they're new to Blue Cross. That precaution excluded acute pain patients whose prescriptions may be out of compliance with the law.

The state data was generated using the same algorithm as Blue Cross and contains the same potential inaccuracies, Brinkley said.

State can't enforce the law

Once doctors, dentists and other health care practitioners are flagged in the database for potential violations of the law, DHHS does not have the authority to fine or otherwise discipline them. The law allows it to only notify the practitioners and their various licensing boards about opioid prescriptions that look suspicious.

The law also does not include criminal penalties for practitioners whose opioid prescriptions exceed the new limits. Criminal penalties are reserved for drug trafficking and drug diversion; questions of professional judgment are best left to medical licensing boards, said Laura Brewer, spokeswoman for N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein. Stein's office helped draft the legislation. Stein has said over-prescribing is the main cause of the nation's opioid crisis.

The first notices and warnings to doctors are not expected to go out from the N.C. Medical Board for months. In order to receive information from the Controlled Substances Reporting System to conduct investigations, the Medical Board has to pass regulatory guidelines for the disclosure of confidential information, and that process needs to go through public hearings and be approved by the N.C. Rules Review Commission.

The Medical Board is discussing its options now and could vote as early as this month. If it doesn't, it won't have another opportunity until its meeting in July. Still, the Board, which opened 2,500 investigations last year, lacks the resources to double or triple its workload. One option might be to send alerts or warnings to doctors and only investigate chronic offenders, who could be subject to harsher discipline, like a suspended license.

Doctors in difficult position

Blake Fagan, a family physician in Asheville, said some doctors are still unaware of the new prescribing limits under the NC STOP Act. Fagan teaches courses on opioids and pain for the Mountain Area Health Education Center, and has given about 30 presentations across the state on the NC STOP Act since Jan. 1.

At a February presentation to 500 podiatrists in Charlotte, at least several dozen said they had not heard about the new law, he said.

In more recent presentations, doctors say they know about the law, but then ask questions — such as: How many pills can I write? What happens after seven days? — betraying their confusion about the details.

Fagan said that the law puts some surgeons in a difficult position, because they don't want their patients to get just seven days of pain killers after a mastectomy, knee replacement or gall bladder removal. Getting pain killers beyond seven days requires another consultation and a new prescription.

The law defines acute pain as pain that's expected to last less than three months. Such pain is treated by short-acting opioids like Percocet, Vicodin and Demerol.

The NC STOP Act does not apply to pharmacists who fill inappropriate prescriptions that a doctor writes in violation of the new prescription limits.





SHARE COPY LINK More than half a million people died between 2000 and 2015 from opioid use. In 2017 the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services declared the national opioid crisis a public health emergency. We examine what happens to the human body on opioids. Meta Viers

The average prescription length in Blue Cross's electronically denied cases was 19 days of opioids, said the insurer's spokesman Vevurka. When Blue Cross started blocking prescriptions in April, some customers challenged the move as an error, and Blue Cross reversed initial denials for 151 customers between April 1 and April 16, approving opioid prescriptions longer for than seven days for those customers.

Because the law doesn't define what a first-time patient is, but limits controlled substances to patients after an "initial consultation," Blue Cross and DHHS defined that period as 180 days since the last opioid prescription for that patient. The law's five-day and seven-day opioid prescription limits don't apply to hospitals, nursing homes, hospices and residential care facilities.

Pharmacists say that the law's opioid prescription limits don't fit the definition of every new patient. Some undergo difficult surgeries and will experience more than seven days of pain, said Penny Shelton, executive director of the N.C. Association of Pharmacists.

People with rheumatoid arthritis and others have chronic pain symptoms that flare up infrequently enough to render the patient classified as a new prescription under the NC STOP Act, Shelton said. In those cases the doctor can write a subsequent prescription, but it complicates life for people in extreme physical discomfort.

"Ninety-five percent are in legitimate pain and have a legitimate need for the medicine," said Jonathan Harward, pharmacy manager at Josefs Pharmacy in Raleigh.