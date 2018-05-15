Atlantic Coast Pipeline opponents say state ignored minorities' civil rights

A coalition of environmental organizations opposed to the Atlantic Coast Pipeline filed a complaint Tuesday claiming Gov. Roy Cooper's administration failed to protect residents' civil rights when it issued permits for the project.
The environmentalists are calling on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's civil rights division to require the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality to rescind the permits and conduct a more thorough analysis.
The complaint comes in the form of a letter to the EPA by an attorney for 13 groups from seven counties where the natural gas pipeline is planned. The public-interest groups allege the state failed to consider the disproportionate impact the pipeline will have on communities where a large number of minorities live.
They contend the state regulators relied on a "flawed analysis" conducted by the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
The 600-mile pipeline is being built by an energy consortium led by Duke Energy and Dominion Resources. It will carry natural gas from Pennsylvania and West Virginia into North Carolina to provide fuel for power plants, business and residential customers.
This story will be updated.
Craig Jarvis: 919-829-4576, @CraigJ_NandO
Comments