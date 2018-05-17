As Apple considers Triangle, NC leaders to discuss jobs

North Carolina state legislative leaders will discuss economic development on Thursday morning, as inquiries mount about tech giant Apple's interest in locating in Research Triangle Park.
Apple CEO Tim Cook has met with Gov. Roy Cooper, and Apple representatives have discussed the project with the staff of key lawmakers, The News & Observer reported Wednesday.
The company and political leaders are interested in tailoring a financial incentives package that could seal the deal, as Apple is also reportedly still looking at other states.
Senate leader Phil Berger and House Speaker Tim Moore are to speak at the news conference Thursday. The legislature returned for its short session on Wednesday, to work on changes to its state budget.
This story is developing and will be updated.
