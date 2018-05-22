Gene therapy company bringing 200 jobs to Durham

AveXis, a clinical-stage gene therapy company that makes treatments for spinal muscular atrophy, plans to create 200 jobs in Durham County, after receiving an incentive package worth up to nearly $3 million from the state.
Durham was apparently competing with the state of Illinois, where AveXis is currently headquartered, for the jobs. Illinois had approved tax credits of nearly $8 million to lure the new jobs to Libertyville, Illinois. The company has no previously existing jobs in North Carolina, according to the Commerce Department.
The new jobs — which will be engineering, manufacturing and supply chain jobs — will have a minimum average wage of $103,449. The average wage in Durham County is $67,537.
“It’s notable that AveXis has chosen to expand its manufacturing operations in North Carolina,” Commerce Secretary Tony Copeland said in a statement. “Life science companies understand the many advantages our state offers manufacturers, particularly the investments North Carolina has made in education and workforce training for the biotechnology industry.”
The jobs are expected to be created in 2019 due to the required construction and up-fit of a new production facility. AveXis is interested in leasing space in the Research Tri-Center South building, a vacant warehouse located at 2500 South Tri-Center Blvd., according to Ted Conner, vice president of Economic Development at the Durham Chamber of Commerce.
Conner said the deal was a big win for Durham. "We are really happy to have AveXis come to our community," he said. "They are obviously coming here because of the talent here for bio-manufacturing."
The announced expansion comes around a week after Swiss pharmaceutical giant Novartis bought AveXis for $8.7 billion to gain control of the company's rare-disease treatment called AVXS-101, which treats deadly spinal muscular atrophy.
“We believe the medicine would have a multibillion-dollar peak sales potential,” Novartis Chief Executive Vas Narasimhan told Reuters after the deal was announced.
AVXS-101 is expected to be submitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for approval in the United States later this year, according to the Reuters report. In order to receive the incentive from North Carolina, AVXS-101 must receive FDA approval.
AveXis is also developing gene therapy candidates in other rare diseases, Rett Syndrome and inherited amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
The company plans to invest $55.6 million in construction and improvements in Durham. A spokesperson for the Commerce Department said there was no confirmed location for the new production facility — just that it will be located somewhere in Durham County.
Durham County will be required to provide a local incentive worth up to $170,000.
