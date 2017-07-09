Triangle home to most of the top 50 priciest zip codes for apartment rent in NC

Charlotte may have the most expensive neighborhoods for rent in the state, but don’t count the Triangle out of soaring apartment prices.
The cost of apartment rent in North Carolina has been climbing, but the average rent, $1,015, is still lower than the national average of just more than $1,300.
While Charlotte’s urban core is home to the top 3 most expensive ZIP codes for apartment rent in the state, the Triangle is home to 26 of the top 50 priciest areas, according to apartment rental website Rent Cafe.
Charlotte has 15 of the top 50, and nine are in Raleigh.
Chapel Hill’s 27516 is in the top five. Coming in at No. 4 with an average rent price of $1,411, it’s the most expensive ZIP code in the Triangle. It’s followed by 27605 in Raleigh at $1,380.
Overall, apartments in Mecklenburg County are the most expensive, with 20 ZIP codes in the top 50. But Wake County is close behind with 19.
North Carolina overall still trails the national average in apartment rent, with only seven ZIP codes in the state with rents higher than the national average. Even the most expensive rent in North Carolina still is just a fraction of what an apartment costs in New York, California or Massachusetts.
ZIP codes in Chapel Hill, Raleigh, Apex, Cary, Durham, Holly Springs, Morrisville, Knightdale, Garner and Clayton all made the top 50 list.
Rent Cafe used rent and construction data and calculated average rents using actual rents charged in apartment complexes with at least 50 units as of March. ZIP codes with fewer than 200 rental units and fewer than three properties were excluded. The data included only apartments, not single-family homes or townhomes.
To see the entire ranking, go to www.rentcafe.com/blog/rental-market/real-estate-news/expensive-zip-codes-north-carolina.
