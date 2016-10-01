Family doctor for rural area earns national recognition

1:56 Wide Open Bluegrass 2016 kicks into high gear Pause

4:23 Mother who went viral for taking her son to Justice speaks about gender creativity

1:32 Gender creative Charlie

2:50 Eric Trump talks guns, debate, at Fuquay-Varina shooting range

1:29 Raleigh bus driver ends career spanning almost five decades

1:15 Oscar Dantzler to receive University Medal

0:38 Trial set for December in alleged UNC sexual assault

4:22 Whose job is it to save North Topsail Beach?

0:48 Davis Drive Elementary and Morrisville Elementary named 2016 National Blue Ribbon Schools

1:11 DeskCycles help students focus