Hillsborough Street’s The Alley closed Sunday after a final silent auction

1:14 Saying goodbye to The Alley Pause

1:26 Lumberton residents use canoes and kayaks to check on properties, pets

2:13 Moore County family living in car after being evacuated from failing Woodlake Dam area

2:24 Helicopters play vital role in fighting western NC wildfires

1:01 Dogs rescued from South Korean dog meat farm brought to NC

0:41 'Super Scooper' fighting NC wildfires scoops a load of water from Fontana Lake

10:34 NC State's Mark Gottfried talks about the Wolfpack's victory

1:29 Emotional Ryan Switzer after loss: 'I played my heart out'

7:44 Triangle residents speak out on NCAA HB2 decision