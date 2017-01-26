Black Panthers to hold ‘armed march’ in Wilmington Sunday

A Wilmington chapter of the Revolutionary Black Panther Party has announced plans to hold an “armed march” on Sunday in the coastal North Carolina city.
The announcement was made on a Facebook page belonging to a group called the Revolutionary Black Panther Party of Wilmington. The group announced to police that it intends to hold the “armed human rights march and armed freedom ride,” and that has made some city leaders uneasy, the Wilmington Star News reports.
The city’s mayor, Bill Saffo, said he was concerned about having marchers who could be armed, but he told the Star News that he believes Sunday’s event will occur without incident.
A poster uploaded to the Facebook page Thursday described the march as an “armed human rights march and armed fredom ride.”
It also calls for justice in the killings of “Black-Africans murdered by police in America,” specifically listing Keith Lamont Scott, who was shot and killed by police in Charlotte, and Brandon Smith, a black man who was shot and killed by several police officers Oct. 13 in a wooded area of Wrightsboro, just north of Wilmington.
The group apparently has told the City of Wilmington that it intends to march, but has not yet submitted forms for the event, police spokeswoman Cathryn Lindsay told the Star News.
People participating and affiliated with parades may not possess or have immediate access to any dangerous weapons, according to state law.
“We don’t get permits or approve a march,” Lindsay told the newspaper. “The form is a notice to picket, march or demonstrate just in case there are traffic or security concerns.”
Another police spokeswoman said the march would be treated like other demonstrations the city has seen.
Some commenters to the Facebook page, which is followed by about 275 people, have threatened retaliation if the event gets out of hand, but comments from the page’s moderator insist the march will be peaceful.
The group’s Facebook page, which has posts dating back to Dec. 25, is also advertising a Saturday event called a “Human Rights Tribunal.”
