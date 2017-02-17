Flier threatening Trump supporters found on UNC campus

A flier found on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus threatened violence against supporters of President Donald Trump.
The flier, also circulated on social media, included drawings of a man with a “Make America Great Again” hat and a man with a swastika tattoo being hit in the head with a baseball bat. The phrases, “If you see something ... do something!” and “Bash the Fash” were written on the drawings.
UNC Chancellor Carol Folt and other administrators issued a message Thursday to the campus, condemning the act.
“We take these matters very seriously,” they wrote. “The flier and its message are the antithesis of the values that are the foundation of our University. It is not designed to spark civil discourse or encourage thoughtful debate. Its intentions are to incite violence, and there is no place for that here or in our society.”
Folt encouraged anyone with information to contact university police. The message also provided information about counseling for anyone who needed it.
“We are committed to doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our campus,” Folt’s message said.
