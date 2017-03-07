NC Zoo giraffe dies in accident

One of the North Carolina Zoo’s giraffes died Tuesday after becoming tangled in a piece of equipment.
Keepers at the zoo’s giraffe habitat found Jamili, a 9-year-old female, unresponsive in her behind-the-scenes living quarters early Tuesday morning.
Jamili died after she accidentally became tangled in a “mental and physical engagement item” used for the giraffe herd. The item and others like it had been used “for many years with our giraffe herd without incident,” said zoo spokeswoman Lane Ragsdale.
Jamili was a reticulated giraffe who was born at Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs in 2008. She came to the N.C. Zoo in 2009 where keepers were “immediately taken by Jamili’s easy going personality,” Ragsdale said.
Jamili gave birth to a female calf, Juma, in July 2012. Juma is now at the Maryland Zoo, where she gave birth to her own female calf in February.
Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett
Comments