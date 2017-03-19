Former Greenville police chief detained at JFK

The former Greenville police chief, a regular overseas traveler, said he was accustomed to being welcomed back into the United States by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol officers "with a warm smile and the usual, 'Welcome home sir.'" But on his most recent return, back from his mother's 80th birthday party in Paris, instead of "welcome home," the officer asked if he was traveling alone and then said, "Let's take a walk."
Customs officers detained Hassan Aden for an hour and a half after he landed at New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport earlier this week.
Saturday the former police chief took to Facebook to share his story. He writes, "I was taken to a back office which looked to be a re-purposed storage facility with three desks and signs stating, 'Remain seated at all times' and 'Use of telephones strictly prohibited' - my first sign that this was not a voluntary situation and, in fact, a detention."
A Customs officer, Aden writes, "explained that my name was used as an alias by someone on some watch list. He stated that he sent my information to another agency to de-conflict and clear me, so that I could gain passage into the United States….my own country!!!"
Aden retired after two years as police chief for Greenville. Before leading the police department in North Carolina, he spent 25 years with the Alexandria Police Department in Virginia. Since retiring two years ago, Aden has gone on to consult with the Department of Justice and federal courts.
He writes, "If this can happen to me, it can happen to anyone with attributes that can be 'profiled.' No one is safe from this type of unlawful government intrusion."
"I asked several times, 'how long of a detention do you consider to be reasonable?', the answer I was given by CBP Officer Chow was that I was not being detained-he said that with a straight face. I then replied, 'But I’m not free to leave-how is that not a detention?'”
“I was in a room with no access to my mobile phone to communicate with my wife and family about what was happening, my movements were restricted to a chair and they had my passport," Aden writes.
"He had the audacity to tell me I was not being detained. His ignorance of the law and the Fourth Amendment should disqualify him from being able to wear a CBP badge - but maybe fear and detention is the new mission of the CBP and the Constitution is a mere suggestion."
He said an officer coming onto her shift took an interest in why he was being detained and was able to get the other agency to clear him to enter the country. Aden was released after an hour and a half and, thanks to his Transportation and Security Administration Pre-Check status, he was able to get back through security quickly and made his next flight.
Speaking by phone Sunday, Aden said, “I wonder what would happen to a regular citizen with no idea about his rights?”
He said he wrote the post on Facebook, which has been shared more than 1,000 times, the same way he would have written a statement of events as a law enforcement officer to share his experience coming back across the border into the United States.
The experience, he writes on Facebook, have left him feeling uneasy about his adopted home of 42 years. "My freedoms were restricted, and I cannot be sure it won’t happen again, and that it won’t happen to my family, my children, the next time we travel abroad.”
He continues, “This country now feels cold, unwelcoming, and in the beginning stages of a country that is isolating itself from the rest of the world - and its own people - in an unprecedented fashion. High levels of hate and injustice have been felt in vulnerable communities for decades-it is now hitting the rest of America."
Charles Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
Comments