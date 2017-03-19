Sheriff says body found is teenager missing after late-night car crash

The Wake County Sheriff's Office said they found the body of Lauren Maria Jenkins, 17, who went missing after she was involved in a car accident in North Raleigh late Saturday night.
The teenager’s body was found during the day Sunday by a pond in a wooded area off West Lake Court in Raleigh, close to the scene of the car crash, Sheriff’s Office spokesman John Jones said Sunday.
Jones did not say if investigators suspect any foul play. He said the Highway Patrol asked the sheriff’s office to help search the area where the teen went missing. A search dog picked up a scent near two ponds off Leesville Road at about the same time a neighbor found the body.
The accident was at the intersection of Leesville Road and Oneal Road.
"Lauren was last seen leaving the scene on foot and has not been seen or heard from by her family since the accident," the sheriff's office said in a press release Saturday night.
The sheriff’s spokesman said Jenkins’ body will sent to the state medical examiner to determine the cause of death. He said the investigation is on going.
