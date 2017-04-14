These freebies may make your Tax Day better

Filing your taxes can be a drag, but here are six deals that could make your Tax Day Tuesday just a little bit better:
▪ National Parks: While it’s not exactly on Tax Day, the National Park Service is allowing free admission to every national park on April 15 and 16, as well as April 22 and 23. The free weekends are in celebration of National Park Week, an annual event.
▪ Hungry Howies: The pizza chain is selling pizzas for 18 cents to customers at its 550 locations across the United States. Customers who buy a large 1-topping pizza at regular menu price, they get a medium 1-topping pizza for 18 cents with the promo code TAXDAY. The offer is valid for online and carryout purchases from April 17 until April 19.
▪ Boston Market: The restaurant known for its rotisserie chicken is offering a special costing $10.40 in honor of the income tax return form. The special includes a half-chicken individual meal with two sides and cornbread with a fountain beverage and a cookie.
▪ Brueggers Bagels: Like Boston Market, the bagel chain is offering coupons for a bagel bundle, which includes 13 bagels and two tubs of cream cheese, for $10.40 between April 12 and April 19.
▪ Event Horizon Games: The Garner Station store that specializes in board games, role-playing games and card games is offering a Tax Day sale. Customers who buy one item, they can get a second item 40 percent off. The sale runs until April 15.
▪ Kona Ice: The shaved ice company holds its “National Chill Out Day” on April 15 to help everyone chill out and relax as they get taxes done and turned in. Customers who visit a Kona Ice truck that day get free shaved ice.
The deadline to file taxes most years is April 15, but because that day falls on Saturday this year, and Monday is the Emancipation Day holiday in the District of Columbia, the deadline has been extended until Tuesday, April 18.
Electronically filed returns must be submitted electronically by midnight on April 18. For taxpayers filing via paper, returns must be postmarked by April 18 to meet the deadline, according to the state Department of Revenue.
