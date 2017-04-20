A dog didn’t recognize his owner who lost 50 pounds at a hospital. Then he got a whiff

When Sanford man Shane Godfrey came home after 5 weeks in the hospital, he was 50 pounds lighter and looked so different even his dog Willie didn't recognize him. That was until he got a whiff of his owner.
Godfrey was in the hospital being treated for flu complications and almost died, according to television station WBTV. When he came home, Willie wouldn’t get near him at first, barking at the mysterious Godfrey from a distance.
“Willie, Willie come here, come here, what are you doing?” Godfrey can be heard saying to Willie.
After about 20 seconds, Willie finally gets close enough to take a whiff of Godfrey and immediately goes crazy, wagging his tail and jumping on the man before bounding across the lawn with a toy.
“He had to smell him,” said someone from behind the camera.
In a later photo posted on Godfrey’s Facebook, the man is laying in his bed, with his best friend by his side, nuzzled under his arm.
“Love him,” the post said.
Chris Cioffi: 919-829-4802, @ReporterCioffi
Comments