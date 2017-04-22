Early morning fire displaces one adult, two children

A fire damaged an apartment building Saturday morning in north Durham. No one was injured, but the blaze displaced an adult and two children, according to the Durham Fire Department.
Firefighters responded to a structure fire at 6:40 a.m. Saturday and found smoke coming from the back of the two-story apartment building at 4211 Oran Ave., Deputy Durham Fire Chief Chris Iannuzzi said in a press release.
He said firefighters extinguished the blaze in about seven minutes. The heat and smoke caused damage throughout the apartment, with direct fire damage to the kitchen, bedroom and a bathroom, Iannuzzi said.
The deputy chief said the adult and two children who lived in the apartment are going to stay with a relative.
Crews were still on the scene mid-morning Saturday, Iannuzzi said, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
