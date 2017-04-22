Young soldier from NC shot and killed in Texas

A 19-year-old soldier from Henderson was shot and killed on April 17 near Fort Hood, Texas.
Pvt. Justin Antwan Lewis’ body was found in Killeen, Texas, the town next to Fort Hood. Army officials released Lewis’ name Friday.
ABC11 spoke with Lewis’ uncle, Jerry Lewis, who said the family was in shock.
“I want to know more, who, how, what, I want it to make a little sense,” he told the television station.
He said the family has several members in the military, including Justin Lewis’ older brother.
Killeen police say they found Lewis at 11:18 p.m. Monday when they responded to a call about the shooting. Police say he wasn’t breathing when they got to the scene on the 700 block of West Avenue C in Killeen.
Lewis attended Southern Vance High School before joining the Army.
Stephanie Ayscue, the Southern Vance principal when Lewis was there, told ABC11, “He was a quiet gentleman, honor student, great character, just a good, giving soul.”
She told the station that she remembered him well. “He was very, very quiet, and I like to joke around with my students, but when you joke around with him ... he had a gorgeous smile, and he will be greatly missed.”
An Army news release says Lewis had been on active duty since August 2016 as a cavalry scout. He was assigned to the 3rd Cavalry Regiment at Fort Hood in February.
Lewis received the National Defense Service Medal and the Army Service Ribbon.
Duncan: 919-829-4880, @duncanreporting
Comments