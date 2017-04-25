Triangle flooding images and video on Twitter

Here are some of the images and video of flooding in the Triangle posted on Twitter on Tuesday morning:
Flooding in Raleigh. Capital Blvd near Brentwood. @ABC11_WTVD @WaligaABC11 pic.twitter.com/kmslwDnIKr— Scooby (@Scooby_Barkley) April 25, 2017
Parking lot behind 5171 Glenwood @wraltraffic pic.twitter.com/6amYHZAnTr— Dave Harrell (@DaveHarrell) April 25, 2017
@TriangleTraffic @wraltraffic Rough commute for this person on Skycrest near Brentwood. Police, ambulance on scene. pic.twitter.com/uUL9GhnRSF— Cory Lavalette (@corylav) April 25, 2017
McNeill St. Near Wake Forest Rd. (Near Mami Nora's )underwater! #WRAL pic.twitter.com/lSeCXUCarT— Julia Sims (@WRALJulia) April 25, 2017
.@wraltraffic Greenway entrance pic.twitter.com/ls9alzo092— Dave Harrell (@DaveHarrell) April 25, 2017
FLOODING VIDEO: Crabtree Valley Mall in Raleigh https://t.co/5MKpD7dmyy #ncwx— The News & Observer (@newsobserver) April 25, 2017
Lumley Road between I-540 & Brier Creek Pkwy closed. Two cars stalled. @wraltraffic #wral pic.twitter.com/1QbvNitmLw— Nick Stevens (@NickStevensHSOT) April 25, 2017
Here's a map of observed rainfall totals from the past 24 hours...storm totals will be done at a later time. #ncwx #rain pic.twitter.com/8AfhNIKS4w— NWS Raleigh (@NWSRaleigh) April 25, 2017
