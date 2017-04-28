A parent’s guide to ‘13 Reasons Why’ and the difficult topics it raises

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:48 Pardoned brothers’ payout triggers fight over who gets a cut Pause 2:39 Workers’ Memorial Day observance held on the Capitol grounds in Raleigh to honor the 150 people known to have died from workplace injuries in 2015 6:50 Mary Willingham and Jay Smith on UNC academic fraud 1:45 Mascara brushes are magic wands for rescued wildlife in N.C. 1:50 Controversial '13 Reasons Why' Netflix series trailer 1:02 Storms left a mess on greenway, but that doesn’t stop avid cyclist 0:32 FLOODING: Debris flows down Crabtree Creek behind Crabtree Valley Mall 0:41 Heavy rains cause flooding around Crabtree Valley Mall 0:24 FLOODING: Car dealership on Wake Forest Road in Raleigh 6:02 NC State's Keatts: It has been an unbelievable thing for me Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email

VIDEO: Watch the trailer for the popular Netflix series “13 Reasons Why”, which raises tough questions about bullying, sexual assault and suicide, and has drawn criticism from some who say it can do more harm than good, especially to vulnerable teenagers. But some experts say the show provides a way to talk about uncomfortable topics. Courtesy of Netflix