Local

June 12, 2017 8:52 AM

NC soldier killed in Afghanistan

From Staff Reports

A soldier from North Carolina has died from gunshot wounds in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.

Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, NC, was one of three soldiers killed June 10 in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.

Also killed were Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Md.; and Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, Calif.

They were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Ky.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Anti-Islamophobia demonstrators crash anti-Sharia protest

Anti-Islamophobia demonstrators crash anti-Sharia protest 2:06

Anti-Islamophobia demonstrators crash anti-Sharia protest
A special tradition for graduates at Broughton High School 0:47

A special tradition for graduates at Broughton High School
Push for more trails on RDU land 1:37

Push for more trails on RDU land

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos