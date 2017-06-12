NC soldier killed in Afghanistan

A soldier from North Carolina has died from gunshot wounds in Afghanistan, according to the Department of Defense.
Cpl. Dillon C. Baldridge, 22 of Youngsville, NC, was one of three soldiers killed June 10 in Peka Valley, Nangarhar Province, Afghanistan.
Also killed were Sgt. Eric M. Houck, 25, of Baltimore, Md.; and Sgt. William M. Bays, 29 of Barstow, Calif.
They were assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battery, 3rd Battalion, 320th Field Artillery Regiment, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) and Company D, 1st Battalion, 187th Infantry Regiment, 3rd Brigade Combat Team, 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault), Fort Campbell, Ky.
