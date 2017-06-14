NCCU graduate exchanged gunfire, was injured in congressional shooting

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 0:58 Barry vs the snake Pause 1:27 Changing lives one meal at a time 1:15 Wake County school spending questioned 1:37 Raleigh Convention Center hosts Wake County graduates including hundreds from Cary High School 0:34 Providing sanctuary called 'a moral obligation' 2:13 How to survive if you get caught in a rip current 1:54 The rescue that led to prison for a serial killer 1:15 Wounded veteran leads mile swim for cancer research 2:06 Anti-Islamophobia demonstrators crash anti-Sharia protest 0:47 A special tradition for graduates at Broughton High School Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was playing at the congressional baseball practice in the Alexandria, Va. park before shots rang out on Wednesday. He described the chaos that ensued and confirmed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Daniel Mallon/Facebook via Storyful

Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was playing at the congressional baseball practice in the Alexandria, Va. park before shots rang out on Wednesday. He described the chaos that ensued and confirmed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Daniel Mallon/Facebook via Storyful