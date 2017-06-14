NCCU graduate exchanged gunfire, was injured in congressional shooting

One of the Capitol Police officers injured while trading gunfire Wednesday with a shooting suspect in Alexandria, Va., is a graduate of N.C. Central University.
U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan named two Capitol Police officers involved in the shooting: David Bailey and Crystal Griner.
Bailey graduated from NCCU in 2007, the school confirmed on Wednesday. Bailey’s LinkedIn page says he has been a U.S. Capitol Police officer since 2008.
Our thoughts & prayers are w/ all impacted by today's VA attack. We're very proud of our hero, @CapitolPolice & NCCU Alum David J. Bailey.— N.C. Central Univ. (@NCCU) June 14, 2017
Bailey was with U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice. Scalise was wounded in the shooting; five people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Both Bailey and Griner “are in good condition and have not suffered any life threatening injuries at this point,” according Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. Verderosa said Bailey was treated for a minor injury and released.
Bailey’s LinkedIn page says the Capitol Police are “Primarily responsible for the protection of life and property. Also preventing, detecting and investigating criminal acts. Enforce traffic regulations throughout a large complex of congressional buildings, parks and through fares. Responsible for the protection of members of Congress, officers of Congress, and their families as expanded by statute to the entire United States, its territories and possessions, and the District of Columbia.”
Ryan and President Donald Trump praised the efforts of the Capitol Police, including Griner and Bailey.
The suspected shooter has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill. Hodgkinson was injured and later died at a hospital, according to multiple national reports.
