Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was playing at the congressional baseball practice in the Alexandria, Va. park before shots rang out on Wednesday. He described the chaos that ensued and confirmed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Daniel Mallon/Facebook via Storyful
Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz., was playing at the congressional baseball practice in the Alexandria, Va. park before shots rang out on Wednesday. He described the chaos that ensued and confirmed House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot. Daniel Mallon/Facebook via Storyful

Local

June 14, 2017 2:48 PM

NCCU graduate exchanged gunfire, was injured in congressional shooting

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

DURHAM

One of the Capitol Police officers injured while trading gunfire Wednesday with a shooting suspect in Alexandria, Va., is a graduate of N.C. Central University.

NC GOP's Hayes: DC shooting 'Tragedy of mammoth proportions'

Video: Chairman of the N.C. GOP Robin Hayes says the shooting at the U.S. Congressional baseball game practice earlier in the day indicates a "sad state of affairs." He also called for less divisiveness between political parties that seems so prevalent in the country today as he spoke at a press conference in Raleigh Wednesday

Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan named two Capitol Police officers involved in the shooting: David Bailey and Crystal Griner.

Bailey graduated from NCCU in 2007, the school confirmed on Wednesday. Bailey’s LinkedIn page says he has been a U.S. Capitol Police officer since 2008.

Bailey was with U.S. House Majority Whip Steve Scalise and others when a gunman opened fire on a Republican congressional baseball practice. Scalise was wounded in the shooting; five people were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Both Bailey and Griner “are in good condition and have not suffered any life threatening injuries at this point,” according Capitol Police Chief Matthew Verderosa during a Wednesday afternoon news conference. Verderosa said Bailey was treated for a minor injury and released.

Bailey’s LinkedIn page says the Capitol Police are “Primarily responsible for the protection of life and property. Also preventing, detecting and investigating criminal acts. Enforce traffic regulations throughout a large complex of congressional buildings, parks and through fares. Responsible for the protection of members of Congress, officers of Congress, and their families as expanded by statute to the entire United States, its territories and possessions, and the District of Columbia.”

Alexandria Police and witness describe shooting at congressional baseball practice

Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown briefs the press on the on-going investigation of the shooting at the GOP baseball practice early this morning in Alexandria, Va. . A witness recounts the scene where Majority Whip Leader Rep. Steve Scalise, congressional staff and members of the Capitol Police were shot.

Ali Rizvi/McClatchy

Ryan and President Donald Trump praised the efforts of the Capitol Police, including Griner and Bailey.

The suspected shooter has been identified as James T. Hodgkinson, 66, of Belleville, Ill. Hodgkinson was injured and later died at a hospital, according to multiple national reports.

Abbie Bennett: 919-836-5768; @AbbieRBennett

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Barry vs the snake

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos