Thrill seeker alert: Raleigh named a top spot nationwide for adventure

Local daredevils don’t need to search far for satisfaction, according to a Men’s Health poll.
The magazine has named Raleigh No. 6 in its ranking of the 100 most adventurous cities in America. That puts the City of Oaks in the company of top-ranked Anchorage, Alaska, where grizzly and black bears and moose live among the residents.
Austin, Texas, comes in at No. 2 for its 227 miles of trails and more than 20,000 acres of open space. Madison, Wis., where natural features encourage outdoor activity, is No. 3.
Raleigh’s case for the No. 6 spot is diverse. The analysts mention the Capital City BMX race track, horseback riding opportunities, the Neuse River Trail and boating at Raleigh’s parks.
The magazine considered several criteria, including the percentage of people engaging in vigorous activity five or more days a week, and the ratio of parkland to city size.
Of the other North Carolina cities to make the list, Charlotte is ranked No. 33, Durham is 49th, Greensboro is 81st and Winston-Salem is 89th.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
