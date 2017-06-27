Police looking for airport Starbucks worker who went missing while on break

Police are asking for help finding a woman they say has been missing since going on break from her job at Raleigh-Durham International Airport on Monday.
Allison Christine Cope of Raleigh, an employee of HMS Host who was working at the Starbucks in the ticketing lobby of Terminal 2, clocked out for the break about 3 p.m. Monday. She was reported missing to RDU police about 7 p.m.
Cope is described as a mid-20s white woman with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 5-foot-6 and 180 pounds, airport officials said. She was last seen wearing a black HMS Host-branded Starbucks polo, blue jeans and black shoes.
RDU officials said Cope drives a silver, 2014 Ford Fusion with North Carolina plate EHA 2271. The car, officials said, has a “Change of Heart Pit Bull Rescue” sticker in the back window.
Andrew Sawyer, an RDU spokesperson, said he could not comment on whether Cope drove away in her car or whether the airport tracks designated employee parking.
Anyone with information on Cope’s whereabouts is asked to call RDU Police at 919-840-7510.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
