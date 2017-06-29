A crew from Coast Guard Station Wrightsville Beach rescues five people from the water near Masonboro Inlet, N.C. June 28, 2017. A 22-foot boat with four adults and one 4 year old aboard capsized about three miles off Wrightsville Beach,crew pulled all five from the water. Petty Officer 2nd Class Dylan Hall US Coast Guard video
Local

June 29, 2017 8:26 AM

Coast Guard rescues five, including a 4-year-old, after boat overturns

By Aaron Moody

amoody@newsobserver.com

WRIGHTSVILLE BEACH

Four adults and a 4-year-old were rescued Wednesday night after their boat capsized about three miles away from Wrightsville Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.

The Coast Guard command center in Wilmington received a call about 8 p.m. of five people clinging onto a 22-foot boat that had overturned near the Masonboro Inlet. All five had on like jackets, the report said.

A rescue team from the Wrightsville Beach station responded about 8:20 p.m. and returned to the station by 8:40, according to the Coast Guard. The five people rescued were said to be uninjured.

Coast Guard officials said their crew members executed a swift rescue, but that the people in danger helped their cause.

“The five people chose to make the right decision by wearing their life jackets, a decision that undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcome of this case,” said Coast Guard command duty officer Keith Moore.

Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1

