Coast Guard rescues five, including a 4-year-old, after boat overturns

Four adults and a 4-year-old were rescued Wednesday night after their boat capsized about three miles away from Wrightsville Beach, the U.S. Coast Guard reported.
The Coast Guard command center in Wilmington received a call about 8 p.m. of five people clinging onto a 22-foot boat that had overturned near the Masonboro Inlet. All five had on like jackets, the report said.
A rescue team from the Wrightsville Beach station responded about 8:20 p.m. and returned to the station by 8:40, according to the Coast Guard. The five people rescued were said to be uninjured.
Coast Guard officials said their crew members executed a swift rescue, but that the people in danger helped their cause.
“The five people chose to make the right decision by wearing their life jackets, a decision that undoubtedly contributed to the positive outcome of this case,” said Coast Guard command duty officer Keith Moore.
