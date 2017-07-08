Woman dead after officer-involved shooting on I-40 near Benson

A woman died after getting into an “armed confrontation” with police on Interstate 40 near Benson, according to the State Highway Patrol.
Sgt. Michael Baker with the State Highway Patrol said a trooper responded to a single-car accident on the westbound side of the interstate and found “a female lying on the westbound lanes of I-40, armed with a firearm” at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday.
At least one deputy from the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office was also involved in the shooting, according to Jeff Caldwell, with the sheriff’s office.
Baker said the woman was taken to WakeMed where she later died.
Caldwell said the State Bureau of Investigations is now in charge of the investigation, standard procedure when law enforcement officers are involved in a shooting.
Dozens of law enforcement vehicles lined I-40 at the scene Saturday, just east of Godwin Lake Road near Benson.
Authorities taped off a perimeter about half a football field in size extending from the guard wire just into a wooded area off the side of the westbound lanes Saturday morning. Inside, a white GMC Yukon XL that crashed came to rest facing the roadway.
Troopers, and investigators from the Johnston County Sheriff's Office and State Bureau of Investigation working the scene.
According to the Department of Transportation incident alert, police closed the road at 7:11 a.m. Saturday.
I-40 westbound is still closed around Exit 341 as of midday Saturday, according to the DOT. The DOT has a detour set up to route drivers off Exit 341, taking NC-50 to NC-96 and back to I-40.
Baker said the trooper involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave as the investigation continues.
