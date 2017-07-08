Copperhead vs. Obi-Wan, the cat: The Force, of course, wins

Regina Dutton Coates was going for her usual Friday morning cup of joe when her foot brushed against an unfamiliar object.
Living on a few acres of the Wake County countryside, she’s used to her cat bringing in a few “gifts” — whether they be frogs, lizards or shrews. Friday morning, Coates said, she screamed, hopped, skipped and jumped after realizing it was a snake that had been deposited on her hardwood floor.
Coates’ marble tabby cat, Obi – named after the Jedi Master Obi-Wan Kenobi from “Star Wars” – had killed and brought home a small copperhead. Good for Coates, who didn’t have her glasses on during the startling encounter, Obi had already killed the snake.
Her post about the copperhead on the 37,000-member Wake Forest Community Information page on Facebook gained much attention in a matter of hours.
“Do you have a cat or a mongoose?” Steve Fortin asked on the post.
“Give that cat a trophy!” Joanne Geer said.
Obi had caught Coates’ eye on a Facebook post seeking a new owner for the 6-month-old kitten. Now, perhaps more than ever, she’s glad she took him in.
“I’m a sucker and took him ... of course I couldn’t get rid of him,” Coates said. “It’s not unusual to have to walk through a battlefield of little bodies. This was the first snake.”
In the video, Coates can be heard asking Obi whether he is proud of his “gift,” while the feline stands next to the snake and eventually gives it another examination.
“Obi, what were you thinking?” Coates asks the cat in the video. “Can you not bring any (of) these in the house? … Unbelievable.”
