Video appears to show school leader hitting cyclist with his car, leaving scene

1:55 At least 16 Marines die after KC-130 flying from Cherry Point, NC, crashes in Mississippi Pause

3:58 Body cam footage shows fatal Charlotte police shooting of Ukranian immigrant

1:28 Tags to lessen the risk that Wake elementary students will get on the wrong school bus or off at the wrong stop

4:39 Body cam footage shows fatal police shooting of Ukranian immigrant

1:18 Thousands of sunflowers attract crowds along Neuse River Greenway

1:36 Learning Lessons From Teen Diversion Program

1:17 Program Keeps Wake County Teens Out Of Court

2:56 Man crashes car loaded with propane into ex-girlfriend's apartment building

0:41 Meet Teghan, Johnston County's district attorney's office new service dog