July 17, 2017 9:40 AM

Great White shark nearly as long as a car spotted off NC coast

By Abbie Bennett

abennett@newsobserver.com

CAPE LOOKOUT

A Great White shark nearly as long as a car and weighing more than 1,000 pounds was spotted off the North Carolina coast this weekend.

Hilton, the 12.5 foot, 1,326 pound mature male Great White shark, was spotted just off Cape Lookout on Saturday, according to the OCEARCH research group tracker. For comparison, the average Toyota Camry or Honda Civic are about 15 feet long.

North Carolina has averaged about two to three shark attacks per year for the past 14 years and has not had a fatal attack since 2001. The United States has averaged about 41 attacks per year since 2001, according to the international shark attack file at the University of Florida.

Hilton has been tracked near North and South Carolina dozens of times since he was tagged by OCEARCH on March 3.

Within 72 hours, Hilton had traveled more than 224 miles up the North Carolina coast from South Carolina.

Hilton was named for Hilton Head, S.C., where he was caught and tagged.

Great white shark caught and released off Hilton Head

Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements. The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March.

Chip Michalove Outcastfishing.com

The sharks are tracked by “pings.” When a tagged shark’s dorsal fin breaks the surface, it transmits a signal to a satellite, which then sends geographical data.

Shark shocks North Carolina beachgoers after fisherman bitten

A crowd gathered around a tiger shark at Wrightsville Beach on June 29, after a fisherman was bitten at the pier. Bryan Steady Davis told Storyful that the fisherman was trying to get the shark from the line. Davis noted that while there was a lot of blood, the injury did not look serious.

Facebook/Bryan Steady Davis

For more information on Hilton, go to www.ocearch.org/profile/hilton.

