Great White shark nearly as long as a car spotted off NC coast

facebook twitter email Share More Videos 1:08 Celebrating pop-culture, superheroes, fantasy, anime and more in downtown Raleigh Pause 2:21 Keeping Bees Buzzing And Busy 1:47 Street closures for months following Metropolitan fire hurt surrounding businesses 2:25 'Game of Thrones' wedding shoot in Western NC goes viral 3:06 Red Cross staffer to deploy to Africa to support US Military Members 1:21 Your Earth Is Blue: Humpback Whales 0:43 FBI raids VisionQuest Wealth Management office in Raleigh 3:35 Capital Boulevard bridge replacements explained in visualization 1:09 José Chicas spends his days in a prison-like space praying and pacing, but the people helping him could face actual prison time 1:16 SPCA invites kids to read to cats in need of adoption Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March. Chip Michalove Outcastfishing.com

Fishermen with Outcast Sport Fishing tagged and released their fifth great white shark of the season on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017. Owner Chip Michalove said he works with the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy to equip the sharks with the tags so the group can study their movements.The animals are offshore near Hilton Head through March. Chip Michalove Outcastfishing.com