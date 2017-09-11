Irma update: Gov. Cooper says ‘people still need to pay attention to the forecast and be prepared’

More Videos 2:58 Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' Pause 6:09 Hurricane Irma: Some impact still expected in NC 3:12 Hurricane Irma: Cooper shifting emergency resources to western NC 5:24 Watch Sunday morning's weather briefing at NC Emergency Management 1:16 Florida couple drives car into their living room to protect it from Hurricane Irma 1:56 Webcam in Saint Maarten captures full force of Irma 0:13 Hurricane Irma leaves destruction after passing over British Virgin Islands 0:49 Duke Life Flight helicopter crashes, kills four 0:33 Irma rides coast of Cuba toward Florida: Jose now at Category 4 1:15 Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Tropical Storm Irma: NC 'not out of the woods yet' North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says that the state is "not out of the woods yet", especially in the N.C. mountains, for damage from now-Tropical Storm Irma as it moves north. North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper says that the state is "not out of the woods yet", especially in the N.C. mountains, for damage from now-Tropical Storm Irma as it moves north. WUNC-TV

