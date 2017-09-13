More Videos

  Demonstrators loudly urge Chancellor Folt to take down Silent Sam

    Students and activists gathered outside South Building on UNC’s Campus in September with drums, pots and pans, and noise makers to disrupt business as usual and demand that Chancellor Folt take down Silent Sam.

Students and activists gathered outside South Building on UNC's Campus in September with drums, pots and pans, and noise makers to disrupt business as usual and demand that Chancellor Folt take down Silent Sam. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com
Students and activists gathered outside South Building on UNC’s Campus in September with drums, pots and pans, and noise makers to disrupt business as usual and demand that Chancellor Folt take down Silent Sam. Julia Wall jwall@newsobserver.com

Local

Silent Sam Confederate statue could be at center of federal lawsuit

By Anne Blythe And Jane Stancill

ablythe@newsobserver.com

September 13, 2017 12:51 PM

UPDATED September 14, 2017 03:27 PM

CHAPEL HILL

A lawyer representing the UNC Black Law Students Association and other students on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus has informed school and system leaders that he is prepared to file a lawsuit in federal court if Silent Sam is not removed.

Hampton Dellinger sent a letter on Wednesday on behalf of the students and UNC law school professor Erika K. Wilson to UNC-Chapel Hill Chancellor Carol Folt and UNC system President Margaret Spellings.

“Silent Sam should go for many reasons including its incompatibility with the ‘inclusive and welcoming environment’ promised by UNC’s non-discrimination policy,” Dellinger wrote in the letter. “We are providing legal notice of an additional reason why Silent Sam must come down now: The statue violates federal anti-discrimination laws by fostering a racially hostile learning environment.”

Dellinger cited several sections of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 in arguing that UNC is disobeying federal law by continuing to keep the Confederate statue on campus. He said the students and professor plan to file complaints with the federal Department of Education and the Civil Rights Division of the U.S. Justice Department.

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen 4:10

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: renowned chef and restaurateur, Ashley Christensen

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 4:34

The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard 1:05

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Ashley Christensen and Vivian Howard

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard 4:52

2017 Tar Heels of the Year: Eastern North Carolina’s star chef and author, Vivian Howard

A Goldsboro teacher's gift to a student gets legendary attention 0:28

A Goldsboro teacher's gift to a student gets legendary attention

Check out these awesome holiday lights 1:36

Check out these awesome holiday lights

Kinston emerging as an unlikely arts hub 2:02

Kinston emerging as an unlikely arts hub

Struggling mom gets a generous Christmas gift from university student athletes 1:58

Struggling mom gets a generous Christmas gift from university student athletes

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football 1:15

Toy shopping with Wolfpack football

  Protesters call for removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue

    A group of about 100 gathered at the "Silent Sam" statue on the UNC campus to protest, seeking for it to be removed from the school grounds, on August 31, 2017.

Protesters call for removal of UNC's Silent Sam statue

A group of about 100 gathered at the "Silent Sam" statue on the UNC campus to protest, seeking for it to be removed from the school grounds, on August 31, 2017. Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

Chris Seward cseward@newsobserver.com

“Since his unveiling in 1913, the racial hostility represented by Silent Sam, who stands with a rifle at the ready, has been unmistakable,” Dellinger’s letter states. “Julian Carr’s infamous dedication speech included the message to African Americans that ‘these University buildings’ should not be considered safe ground for them – that the statue was erected to side with the Confederacy, not the ‘garrison of … Federal soldiers’ on campus protecting African Americans.”

Dellinger noted what the Chapel Hill-Carrboro Chamber of Commerce has said about the statue honoring “those ‘who fought … for the right to enslave human beings.’ 

“And as your own website admits: ‘many view it as a glorification of the Confederacy and thus a tacit defense of slavery,’ ” Dellinger stated in the letter. “It is no wonder that Silent Sam remains a rallying cry, and a gathering place, for white supremacists today. More than a century later, Silent Sam still speaks loudly.”

  Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil

    A small group of Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters tried to interrupt an anti-Silent Sam vigil at UNC Chapel Hill on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017.

Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters show up at anti-Silent Sam vigil

A small group of Confederate flag-waving counterprotesters tried to interrupt an anti-Silent Sam vigil at UNC Chapel Hill on Saturday, Aug. 26, 2017. Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

Scott Sharpe ssharpe@newsobserver.com

UNC officials have said they believe it’s in the best interest of campus safety to remove Silent Sam, the Confederate statue that has been the site of a massive protest. But they also insist they don’t have the legal authority to take it down, despite Gov. Roy Cooper’s suggestion that an exception in a state law protecting monuments would allow it.

Joel Curran, the UNC-CH vice chancellor of university communications, issued a statement Wednesday, reiterating that position.

“We have received the letter and understand that for many people the Confederate Monument’s presence can engender strong emotions, and we are respectful of those emotions,” Curran’s statement said. “While we do not have the unilateral legal authority to move the monument, these students have raised questions about federal civil rights law that will need to be addressed, and we will work with our Board of Trustees and Board of Governors to do so. In the meantime, the Chancellor’s Task Force on UNC-Chapel Hill History is developing an interpretive plan for McCorkle Place that will include signage presenting historical context of how the monument was erected as part of a broader effort to tell the honest and accurate history of the University.”

Dellinger said he thinks the UNC stance on its inability to take down the statue violates federal laws.

“[I]t ignores UNC’s overriding obligation to comply with federal anti-discrimination laws,” Dellinger said. “UNC is not only free to remove Silent Sam in order to adhere to federal law, it is legally obligated to do so.”

  UNC's Silent Sam has long been a flash point

    The Confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus was a point of friction and protest long before the Charlottesville rally in support of a statue of Robert E. Lee turned tragically violent and left three people dead, thrusting the issue into the national spotlight.

UNC’s Silent Sam has long been a flash point

The Confederate statue on the UNC-Chapel Hill campus was a point of friction and protest long before the Charlottesville rally in support of a statue of Robert E. Lee turned tragically violent and left three people dead, thrusting the issue into the national spotlight. Lynn Bonner video, N&O file photos Video produced by John Hansen

Lynn Bonner video, N&O file photos Video produced by John Hansen

Anne Blythe: 919-836-4948, @AnneBlythe1

